Left Menu

Co-working firm Awfis aims to double revenue to Rs 600 cr in FY23; plans IPO by Dec next year

Co-working operator Awfis is targeting two-fold jump in revenue to Rs 600 crore in FY23 as demand for flexible workspace has risen post the second wave of the pandemic, its founder and CEO Amit Ramani said.The company also plans to launch its initial public offer IPO towards the end of 2023 mainly to raise funds and give exits to investors, he said, adding the company has so far raised about Rs 450 crore from investors.At present, Awfis has 150 centres across 17 cities, comprising about 90,000 desks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:57 IST
Co-working firm Awfis aims to double revenue to Rs 600 cr in FY23; plans IPO by Dec next year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Co-working operator Awfis is targeting two-fold jump in revenue to Rs 600 crore in FY23 as demand for flexible workspace has risen post the second wave of the pandemic, its founder and CEO Amit Ramani said.

The company also plans to launch its initial public offer (IPO) towards the end of 2023 mainly to raise funds and give exits to investors, he said, adding the company has so far raised about Rs 450 crore from investors.

At present, Awfis has 150 centres across 17 cities, comprising about 90,000 desks. It offers a desk in a price range of Rs 7,000-20,000 per month.

In an interview with PTI, Ramani said the co-working segment, which includes managed office space, has been performing exceedingly well in the past 12-15 months.

''Our revenue grew to Rs 280 crore in last financial year from Rs 220 crore in previous fiscal year. This financial year, we are targeting around Rs 600 crore revenue,'' he said.

Ramani highlighted that the company has already achieved a monthly run rate of Rs 500 crore in revenue.

Asked about the occupancy level, he said the centres that are in operations for more than 6 months have an occupancy of around 85 per cent.

On clients profile, Ramani said around 35 per cent of its clients are large enterprises.

Talking about per desk pricing, he said the rate fell during the pandemic but now it is 10-20 per cent up from the pre-COVID level.

For expansion in an asset-light mode, the company is partnering with real estate developers and individual landlords. However, 25 per cent of portfolio is through pure leasing where it has to make capital expenditure.

It has partnered with Bengaluru-based Prestige group to open co-working centres at various locations.

Earlier this year, Awfis tied up with Blackstone group firm Nucleus Office Parks for a new centre in Mumbai with a seating capacity of 450.

On fund raising, Ramani said the company has no such plans but it is planning to launch the IPO by December next year.

''We will start preparation from April onwards and plan to file the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi by middle of the next year,'' he said, but did not share the size of the IPO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022