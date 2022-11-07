Left Menu

Coal India profit more than doubles to Rs 6,044 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:09 IST
Coal India profit more than doubles to Rs 6,044 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned CIL on Monday reported a 106 per cent jump in its consolidated profit at Rs 6,043.99 crore in the September quarter of FY23 on higher revenue from operations.

The pubic sector enterprise had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 2,932.73 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during the July-September period of this year increased to Rs 29,838.07 crore from Rs 23,291.08 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The consolidated expenses of the coal behemoth increased to Rs 23,770.12 crore from Rs 20,424.52 crore in the year-ago period.

On the standalone basis, the company's profit in the second quarter increased to Rs 2,694 crore, over Rs 1,813.13 crore in the year-ago period.

The standalone sales of the company in the July-September period increased to Rs 164 crore from Rs 0.84 crore in the year-ago period.

The coal production of the maharatna firm during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased to 139.228 million tonnes (MT), over 125.839 MT in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

The coal offtake during the quarter also went up to 154.533 MT from 147.434 MT in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The company's board declared the first interim dividend of Rs 15 per share for FY23, it said.

Coal India accounts for more than 80 per cent of domestic coal production. The company is targeting an output of 700 MT in the ongoing fiscal.

CIL will achieve 1 billion tonne coal production target by 2025-26 as against the earlier timeline of 2023-24 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, coal minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022