Left Menu

Sah Polymers, Sula Vineyards get Sebi's nod to float IPOs to raise funds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:10 IST
Sah Polymers, Sula Vineyards get Sebi's nod to float IPOs to raise funds
  • Country:
  • India

Polymer manufacturer Sah Polymers and leading wine producer Sula Vineyards have received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).

The two companies, which had filed preliminary IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) during April and July 2022, obtained observations during October 31-November 3, an update with the regulator showed on Monday.

In Sebi's parlance, the regulator's observation means its go-ahead to launch an initial share sale.

Going by the draft papers, Sah Polymers' IPO will be a fresh issue of 1,02,00,000 equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

The company proposes to utilise net proceeds from the fresh issuance of equity shares towards manufacturing of new Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC) plant and expansion of production capacity; funding working capital requirements for the new project; and payment of certain debt.

The Udaipur-based company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of polypropylene (PP)/ high density polyethylene (HDPE) FIBC bags, woven sacks, HDPE/PP woven fabrics and woven polymer based products.

The initial share-sale of Sula Vineyards is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of aggregating to 25,546,186 equity shares by the promoter, investors and other shareholders, according to the draft papers.

Those offering shares in the OFS are promoter, founder and CEO Rajeev Samant, and investors such as Cofintra, Haystack Investments Limited, Saama Capital III Ltd, SWIP Holdings Limited, Verlinvest S.A and Verlinvest France S.A. Sula Vineyards.

Sula Vineyards has been recognised as the market leader across wine variants, including red, white and sparkling wines.

Currently, it produces 56 different labels of wines across 13 distinct brands at its four owned and two leased production facilities located in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022