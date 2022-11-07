Left Menu

07-11-2022
Business briefs
The government on Monday clarified that broken rice consignments held up at container freight stations (CFS), which had been handed over to these stations before the September 8 decision of imposing export ban, should be cleared for shipments.

After imposing a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice, the government on September 8 banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability.

The directorate general of foreign trade on Monday amended that notification with ''immediate effect so as to provide clearance to such rice consignments held up in CFS which had been handed over to the container freight station (CFS) before this notification''.

It added that the period of export shall be up to November 30. In a separate notification, the DGFT said that under the coal import monitoring system, the importer can apply for registration not earlier than 60th day and not later than 5 days before the expected date of arrival of the consignment.

This five-day requirement was earlier 15 days.

********************************** * Blockchain startup Dhiway raises USD 1 million Blockchain startup Dhiway on Monday announced a USD 1 million fund raise in a pre-seed round from Cornerstone Venture Partners Fund and Sunicon Ventures.

Dhiway operates and maintains India's first verifiable data exchange platform, as per an official statement. *********************************** * SBI Securities appoints N K Purohit as chief business officer SBI Securities on Monday announced the appointment of N K Purohit as the chief business officer.

He has worked with Angel Broking, IIFL and HDFC Securities in the past, as per an official statement.

