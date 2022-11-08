Left Menu

Thailand scraps plan to allow foreigners to buy land

Thailand is walking back a policy that would have allowed limited land ownership by wealthy foreigners, a government official said on Tuesday, after a public backlash against the plan.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 08-11-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 12:57 IST
Thailand scraps plan to allow foreigners to buy land
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand is walking back a policy that would have allowed limited land ownership by wealthy foreigners, a government official said on Tuesday, after a public backlash against the plan. Earlier this year, the government announced the plan aimed at attracting investment from overseas, limiting foreigners to 1 rai (0.16 hectares) of land if they invest at least 40 million baht ($1.07 million) in securities or bonds for at least three years.

Critics have argued the investment sum was too small and that the policy could drive up property prices, crowding out local ownership. "The interior ministry has withdrawn the proposal ... to listen to opinion from all parties so that it is comprehensive," government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri told a news conference.

Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda called the issue "a delicate matter" and said a study was needed to weigh the advantages and disadvantages. Thailand has been on a drive to lure foreign investment to boost the economy, including long-term visa schemes and income tax breaks for "high potential" foreigners, wealthy retirees and skilled-professionals.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to grow 3.3% this year and has for decades been one of Asia's most popular destinations for western expatriates, businesses and retirees. ($1 = 37.3700 baht)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022