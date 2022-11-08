Usha Martin net profit rises 7 pc Rs 45 crore

Wire ropes manufacturer Usha Martin on Tuesday posted an over 7 per cent growth in its standalone net profit to Rs 45.09 crore during the quarter ended September.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 42.05 crore during the July-September period of preceding fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 522.47 crore from Rs 434.11 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses were also higher at Rs 461.39 crore as against Rs 381.36 crore last year.

Usha Martin is a leading global manufacturer of wire ropes with manufacturing facilities in Ranchi, Hoshiarpur, Dubai, Bangkok and the UK where the company produces the widest range of wire ropes.

