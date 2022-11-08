Two killed, 13 hurt in road accident in Shahjahanpur

Two people were killed and 13 others injured when a four-wheeler hit a motorcycle here on Tuesday, police said.

Thirteen devotees were on their way to Dhai Ghat for Ganga 'snan' on Kartik Purnima when their car hit a motorcycle at Paharpur crossing. Motorcyclists Bhure (35) and Nanhe (16) died on the spot, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said. The car overturned and fell into a gorge following the accident, injuring the 13 passengers. They are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Farrukhabad, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, he added.

