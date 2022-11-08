Left Menu

Two killed, 13 hurt in road accident in Shahjahanpur

Two people were killed and 13 others injured when a four-wheeler hit a motorcycle here on Tuesday, police said.Thirteen devotees were on their way to Dhai Ghat for Ganga snan on Kartik Purnima when their car hit a motorcycle at Paharpur crossing. They are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Farrukhabad, he said.The bodies have been sent for post mortem, he added.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 08-11-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 17:25 IST
Two killed, 13 hurt in road accident in Shahjahanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and 13 others injured when a four-wheeler hit a motorcycle here on Tuesday, police said.

Thirteen devotees were on their way to Dhai Ghat for Ganga 'snan' on Kartik Purnima when their car hit a motorcycle at Paharpur crossing. Motorcyclists Bhure (35) and Nanhe (16) died on the spot, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said. The car overturned and fell into a gorge following the accident, injuring the 13 passengers. They are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Farrukhabad, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022