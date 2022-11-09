Left Menu

Republicans pick up U.S. House seats previously held by Democrats, Edison Research projects

Republicans have picked up a net three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that had previously been held by Democrats with 371 of 435 races not yet called, Edison Research projected on Tuesday. So far, Republicans have won 45 seats in the 435-seat House and Democrats have won 19 seats, Edison projected.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2022 06:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 06:47 IST
Republicans have picked up a net three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that had previously been held by Democrats with 371 of 435 races not yet called, Edison Research projected on Tuesday. For House races, Edison Research is tracking the net number of seats that flip from one party to another, as opposed to the net gain or loss of overall seats by either party.

The number of flips does not take into account seven new seats created during congressional redistricting and two races in which an incumbent Democrat and an incumbent Republican are facing each other due to redistricting. So far, Republicans have won 45 seats in the 435-seat House and Democrats have won 19 seats, Edison projected.

