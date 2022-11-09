Left Menu

China's Kuaishou says state broadcaster has no veto on decisions

China's Kuaishou dismissed as untrue on Wednesday what it called "online rumours" that a state broadcaster would be able to veto its business decisions after having taken a stake in its Beijing unit. On Sunday, the Information reported the broadcaster's recent acquisition of an equity stake in Kuaishou's domestic business.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-11-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 12:57 IST
China's Kuaishou says state broadcaster has no veto on decisions
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • China

China's Kuaishou dismissed as untrue on Wednesday what it called "online rumours" that a state broadcaster would be able to veto its business decisions after having taken a stake in its Beijing unit. The short video platform said the state-owned broadcaster, the Beijing Radio and Television Station, had only taken an equity stake in one of its Chinese units and the deal did not affect the parent company.

The Beijing unit was cooperating with the broadcaster on content-related matters, it added. On Sunday, the Information reported the broadcaster's recent acquisition of an equity stake in Kuaishou's domestic business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022