FTSE inches lower amid global caution; M&S slips on cost warning
Marks & Spencer dropped 1.2% as it warned of a "gathering storm" of higher costs and pressure on household budgets, and reiterated full-year profits would fall.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
UK's blue-chip shares edged lower on Wednesday amid a cautious global mood as investors awaited the outcome of U.S. midterm elections, while Marks & Spencer fell after the retailer warned of higher costs.
The export-oriented FTSE 100 fell 0.3% by 0829 GMT, while the domestically-oriented FTSE 250 also shed 0.3%. Global markets were subdued as investors braced for U.S. inflation data due this week and eyed results of midterm polls that could signify a power shift in Washington.
In the UK, travel and leisure stocks led declines after pub group J D Wetherspoon slipped 3.7% after warning that its sales had slowed in October. Marks & Spencer dropped 1.2% as it warned of a "gathering storm" of higher costs and pressure on household budgets, and reiterated full-year profits would fall. The broader retail index slipped 0.5%.
Broadcaster ITV fell 4.4% as it forecast slightly lower ad revenue for 2022 despite a FIFA World Cup boost in the key Christmas quarter, and flagged a high degree of economic uncertainty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Marks & Spencer
- Washington
- FTSE
- FIFA World Cup
ALSO READ
U.S. to warn of threats to midterm elections -Politico
UPDATE 1-U.S. student test results show toll of pandemic lockdowns on learning
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers HAWK air defense equipment for Ukraine, say U.S. officials
EXCLUSIVE-Former U.S. military pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia, faces extradition
U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer