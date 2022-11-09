Euro zone bond yields slip ahead of US inflation, midterm results

Euro zone bond yields ticked lower on Wednesday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data, due out Thursday, and the results of the U.S. midterm elections.

Yields, which move inversely to prices, have soared this year as the European Central Bank (ECB) has followed the U.S. Federal Reserve in hiking interest rates in an effort to cool red-hot inflation. Yet they have fluctuated just below multi-year highs in recent weeks as central banks have dropped hints that they might let up on their aggressive rate hikes as economies start to slow.

The yield on the 10-year German government bond was down 1 basis point (bp) to 2.261% on Wednesday. The 2-year yield was 2 bps lower at 2.179%, after hitting a new 14-year high of 2.252% on Tuesday. Americans went to the polls in midterm elections on Tuesday but votes were still being counted the following day. Early indications suggested the elections went better for the Democrats than expected, although Republicans looked likely to take control of the lower chamber in Congress.

Analysts said the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) inflation data, due out Thursday, was more important for investors. A stronger-than-expected reading could force the Fed to keep hiking rates hard, adding to pressure on other central banks, but a weaker reading would likely boost financial markets. "The key driver of the bond market overall is monetary policy, a lot more than fiscal policy, which is what these midterm elections are about," said Florian Ielpo, a senior multi-asset portfolio manager at Lombard Odier.

He said bond investors were in "wait and see mode" and would scrutinise the inflation data for any signs central banks might slow down. "This number is likely to be pivotal for the rest of the year," he said. The 10-year Italian bond yield fell 1 basis point to 4.369%. The gap between Italy and Germany's 10-year yields was little changed at 209 bps.

The ECB raised rates by 75 bps to a 13-year high of 1.5% at the end of October. Economists at consultancy Capital Economics said they expected the ECB to keep hiking interest rates as high as 3% even as a recession hits the euro area, although analysts at ABN Amro predicted rates would peak at 2.5%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)