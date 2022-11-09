Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd secures USD 155 million export order for artillery platform

Leading defence manufacturer Bharat Forge on Wednesday said its subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd has secured an export order worth USD 155 million for a 155mm artillery platform.

Without providing the details of the customer, the company said the order is for a ''non-conflict zone'' and that it is a ''great testament'' to the government's 'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) agenda. ''We are pleased to inform that Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the company, has been awarded an export order for a 155mm artillery platform,'' Bharat Forge said in a statement. It said the order will be executed over a three-year timeframe. ''The total value of the order is USD 155.50 million. This order, to a non-conflict zone, is a great testament to the government of India's Aatma Nirbhar Bharat agenda and its sustained push to promote exports of Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) advanced defence platforms from India,'' the company said. The defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of USD 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years that included an export target of USD 5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) worth of military hardware.

In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to promote domestic defence production.

Bharat Forge has expertise in design, development, engineering and manufacturing in systems and subsystems space for artillery guns, armoured fighting vehicles, protected vehicles, ammunition, defence electronics and small arms among others.

Last month, Bharat Forge Ltd signed an agreement with American technology major General Atomics for collaboration in developing Lithium-Ion battery system for use by the Indian Navy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)