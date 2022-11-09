India’s bellwether logistic company, Snowman Logistics reports record growth of 55% revenue in Q2 2022 and an EBITDA of 27%

Mumbai, 9th November 2022: During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Snowman Logistics Ltd recorded revenue of INR. 108.62 Crores as against INR 70.07 Crores for the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 55%. EBITDA increased to INR 24.11 Crores from INR 19.03 Crores, registering a 27% growth for the same period in the previous year and PAT increased to INR 2.67 Crores from INR 0.47 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Speaking about the quarter’s performance, Mr. Sunil Nair, CEO, Snowman Logistics Limited said, “I am happy that the strategies and efforts are visible in terms of improved performance. With the launch of 5PL Services in the name of Snow Distribute, we expect to keep this momentum going. We have recently started offering this value-add service and will be rolling it out to more customers over the next few months.'' Mr. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman, Snowman Logistics Limited commented, “This has been the best performing quarter in the Company’s history, in terms of revenue and EBITDA, and going ahead we see very good utilisation levels being maintained, and at the same time we are exploring new locations for setting up of both temperature controlled and dry warehouses.” About Snowman Logistics Limited Snowman Logistics is the market leader in integrated temperature-controlled logistics services, catering to the varied cold chain logistical requirements of its clients, on a pan-India basis. With 43 strategically located warehouses, having a total pallet capacity of 1,30,414 across 17 cities including the key markets of Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru & Kolkata, Snowman caters to its comprehensive network of reputed clients, which source and consume temperature-sensitive products in bulk amounts. Snowman caters to various services like dairy products including butter and cheese, canned food items, poultry and meat, seafood, healthcare, and pharmaceutical products.

