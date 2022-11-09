SC verdict on EWS reservation 'raises certain major questions': CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Wednesday said the Supreme Court judgement upholding reservation for economically weaker sections ''raises certain major questions'' which need to addressed.

In a landmark verdict, the apex court by a majority view of 3:2 on Monday upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs. The court said the quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

''The CPI(M) is not opposed to reservation for EWS in education and jobs, per se. But the Supreme Court order raises certain major questions which need to addressed. Review widespread concerns on EWS,'' the party urged in a statement. It said that the CPI(M) has always questioned the criteria to define EWS which set the eligibility for accessing reservation to EWS quota as a fixed ceiling of almost Rs 8 lakh per annum and 5 acres of agricultural land, a residential flat of 1000 square feet and a residential plot of 100 square yards in a notified municipality. ''With the minimum wage and tax free ceiling pegged at a much lower level, these criteria will allow a large population who are not really poor and destitute to access the benefits of this reservation. In effect, this discriminates against the poorest of the poor. It is, therefore, imperative for the government to include this concern in its policy of reservation of EWS,'' the party said.

