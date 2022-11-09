Left Menu

Sebi's SCORE platform disposes of 2,899 complaints in October; receives 2,886 new plaints

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:37 IST
Sebi's SCORE platform disposes of 2,899 complaints in October; receives 2,886 new plaints
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 2,899 complaints received through the grievance redressal system SCORES against companies or market intermediaries have been disposed of in October, according to data released by Sebi on Wednesday.

SCORES is a grievance redressal system which was launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in June 2011.

At the beginning of October, as many as 3,001 complaints were pending and 2,886 fresh complaints were received during the month. These complaints were related to refunds, allotment, redemption and interest, among others, the data showed.

The regulator also noted that there were eight complaints as of October 2022, which were pending for more than three months, related to investment adviser, research analyst, non-demat, remat, refunds, dividends and rights, among others.

The average resolution time for a complaint was 28 days, it added.

In a separate public notice, Sebi mentioned five entities against whom complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of October.

Grovalue Financial Services, Analysewise Investment Advsiors, Profit Vista Financial Research proprietor Gaurav Agrawal, Highlight Investment Research, and Chetan Yashwant Shukla are the entities against whom complaints have been pending for over three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022