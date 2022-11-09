Left Menu

FTSE 100 eases as M&S cost warning rattles retailers

The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index eased on Wednesday as Marks & Spencer's dire cost outlook rattled retailers, while uncertainty around the outcome of a tightly contested U.S. midterm election kept investors on edge. The index slipped 0.1%, while the domestically-oriented FTSE 250 fell 0.3%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:56 IST
FTSE 100 eases as M&S cost warning rattles retailers
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index eased on Wednesday as Marks & Spencer's dire cost outlook rattled retailers, while uncertainty around the outcome of a tightly contested U.S. midterm election kept investors on edge.

The index slipped 0.1%, while the domestically-oriented FTSE 250 fell 0.3%. Marks & Spencer dropped 3.4% as it warned of a "gathering storm" of higher costs and pressure on household budgets, while reiterating that full-year profits would fall.

"M&S doesn't sit in the luxury space where the clientele is insulated from cost-of-living pressures nor does it offer the kind of value on offer from discount chains and grocers," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould. The broader retail sector fell 0.3%. The sub-index has slumped nearly 38% this year as businesses struggle to beat falling demand and rising costs.

Investors braced for U.S. inflation data due on Thursday and waited on the results of the midterm election that could signify a power shift in Washington. U.S. Republicans made modest gains but Democrats performed better than expected, leaving control of the Senate hinging on three races that remained too close to call on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, broadcaster ITV fell 4.3% as it forecast slightly lower ad revenue for 2022 and flagged a high degree of economic uncertainty. FirstGroup tumbled 9.9% after the British transport firm reported lower first-half revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022