Judge approves $80 million Porsche U.S. vehicle settlement
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. judge on Wednesday granted final approval to a class-action settlement worth at least $80 million to resolve claims Volkswagen AG and its Porsche AG unit skewed emissions and fuel economy data on 500,000 Porsche vehicles in the United States.
The settlement, first reported by Reuters in June, covers 2005 through 2020 model year Porsche vehicles. Owners accused the automaker of physically altering test vehicles that affected emissions and fuel economy results.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer also approved $24.5 million in attorneys’ fees and costs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- U.S.
- Porsche
- Porsche AG
- Volkswagen AG
ALSO READ
Fetterman, Oz face off in sole Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate
U.S., Japan, S. Korea warn of 'unparalleled' response if N. Korea holds nuclear test
U.S., Japan, S. Korea vow 'unparalleled' response if N. Korea holds nuclear test
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more
U.S., Japan, S. Korea warn of 'unparalleled' response if N. Korea holds nuclear test