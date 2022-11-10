Barco India is now Great Place to Work-Certified

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Barco India, a global leader in visualization technology, has been recognized as a 'Great Place to Work', for the third time in a block of 5 years, by Great Place to Work® Institute, a global authority acknowledging the performance and high-trust culture at the workplaces. The certification is an acknowledgment of Barco's commitment to cultivating an environment and culture of pride, respect, camaraderie, equality, and credibility among its employees. Barco India has earned this recognition for creating a High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ for all its employees. Considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces, the certification follows a thorough and independent analysis conducted by the institute to work with a vision of creating and assisting a Great Place to Work FOR ALL. The evaluation is conducted on the audit of a company's Human Resources practices and policies as well as anonymous feedback from employees on the organizational culture. After a rigorous assessment, companies that nurture an attractive, trustworthy, and rewarding culture get the qualification.

Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director India & Vice President Large Video Wall Experience (APAC), Barco said, "Being recognized as a Great Place to Work for the third time is truly an accomplishment. I firmly believe that it is an outcome of our efforts towards driving change with a strong "Will-to-Win" as ONE Barco. This is just one step towards our transformational journey of 'enabling brighter outcomes' together, in all we do." The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role models being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

Ashish Gupta, VP, Head of Software, Barco India said, "Highly grateful to be Great Place to Work-Certified™. This recognition adds another feather to our cap, reiterating our commitment towards strong work ethics and culture of respect, integrity, trust, and enhanced employees' satisfaction. Barco India strives to create a robust work culture which is assisted by strong values, highly engaging activities, and best-in-class tools that can provide our people with opportunities to grow professionally as well as personally." Sqn Ldr Dimple Rawat (Retd), Director - HR, Barco India said, "Our principles of inclusion, diversity, and flexibility serve as the core basis of our functioning. We strongly believe that satisfied and motivated employees lead to a progressive organization. It's a great honor for us to be recognized for the third time. We are dedicated towards nurturing our talent & encouraging holistic development of our employees and have implemented several policies and initiatives to ensure that everyone feels motivated, celebrated, and strengthened."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

