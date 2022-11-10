Left Menu

Archean Chemical Industries IPO subscribed 1.41 times on Day 2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 18:27 IST
Archean Chemical Industries IPO subscribed 1.41 times on Day 2
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The initial share sale of Archean Chemical Industries was subscribed 1.41 times on the second day of offer on Thursday.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 2,81,97,180 shares against 1,99,57,325 shares on offer, according to data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.94 times, non-institutional investors received 2.07 times subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion got subscribed 54 per cent.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 805 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1.61 crore shares by the promoter and investors.

The price range for the offer is at Rs 386-407 per share.

On Monday, the company raised Rs 658 crore from anchor investors.

The firm plans to use the proceeds of the fresh issue for the redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by it.

Archean is focused on producing and exporting bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash.

IIFL Securities, ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the IPO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022