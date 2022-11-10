Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures surge after CPI data spurs bets of smaller rate hikes

U.S. stock index futures surged on Thursday after data showed consumer prices eased more than expected in October, spurring hopes that the Federal Reserve might scale down the size of its future interest rate hikes.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 19:09 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures surge after CPI data spurs bets of smaller rate hikes

U.S. stock index futures surged on Thursday after data showed consumer prices eased more than expected in October, spurring hopes that the Federal Reserve might scale down the size of its future interest rate hikes. The Labor Department said consumer prices advanced 7.7% in the 12 months through October, after rising 8.2% at the end of September, while the core rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 6.3% on a year-on-year basis last month, from 6.6% in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI and core number would rise 8% and 6.5%, respectively. The report prompted traders to adjust their rate hike bets, with bets of a 50-basis point rate hike in December jumping to more than 70% from 45% before the data came in.

At 08:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 644 points, or 1.98%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 94.25 points, or 2.51%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 367 points, or 3.39%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022