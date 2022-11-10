Left Menu

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 21:34 IST
As many as three entities on Thursday offloaded shares of Nykaa's parent firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures for Rs 491 crore through open market transactions.

Lighthouse India Fund III, Mala Gopal Gaonkar and Narotam S Sekhsaria sold a total of 2,84,34,390 shares of the company, as per the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 171.75-Rs 173.70 apiece, valuing the transaction size to Rs 491.35 crore.

Meanwhile, Segantii India Mauritius, Norges Bank on Account of Government Petroleum Fund and Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc acquired the shares of the company.

At the end of September quarter, Lighthouse India Fund III held 2.04 per cent, Mala Gopal Gaonkar owned 2.40 per cent and Narotam S Sekhsaria had 3.11 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the exchanges.

On Thursday, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures closed 5.15 per cent higher at Rs 185.80 on NSE and Rs 187.95 on BSE.

