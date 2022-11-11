How To Differentiate Between The Best Cryptos On The Market Right Now

The year 2022 was a hard one for cryptocurrency traders due to a number of factors, including a general shift in investor mood, rising inflation, and worries of a recession. Despite the current market drop, as of October 5th, there were still 9,453 distinct cryptocurrencies listed on CoinMarketCap. Decentralized cryptocurrency seems to be here to stay.

Newcomers to the cryptocurrency market in 2022 and beyond may be confused by the abundance of options available to them and question which of the newest cryptocurrency are ideal for novices. In this article, we'll examine the factors you should consider while making your first bitcoin investment in the decentralized economy.

Choosing Cryptocurrency

The most important factor that aids traders and investors in assessing an asset's size are its market capitalization, or market cap for short. It has the potential to be a helpful guide for novice crypto investors.

The phrase "market cap" is used in the cryptocurrency industry to describe the monetary worth of all created tokens since the coin's inception. To determine this, we simply multiply the current value of a single coin by the total number of coins in circulation.

The size of a token's market cap is a good indicator of how stable it is. Cryptocurrency markets are inherently volatile, and this might affect even bitcoin (BTC), the largest coin by market cap.

Investors commonly utilize the distinction between small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap market capitalizations to determine the "safety" of an investment.

Many people believe that the best cryptocurrency to invest in for newcomers is a large-cap coin because of its perceived decreased risk. Mid-cap coins are riskier but might offer more upside in the long run. Tokens issued by smaller companies are viewed as high-risk investments since their prices can rise and fall dramatically in a matter of seconds.

Beginners should determine their comfort level with risk before investing in cryptocurrencies based on market capitalization.

Picking A Cryptocurrency Based On Its Success In The Market

Whether you're in it for the long haul or just want to make a quick buck trading, looking into an asset's historical price movement and gains might help you pick a cryptocurrency to invest in.

For Crypto Investing

The best cryptocurrency to buy for beginners may be determined by analyzing its historical performance. To accomplish this, you may check out which currency had the most growth over a certain time frame (anything from six months to many years).

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns, therefore this method can only be successful if there is a reasonable conviction that the upward trend will continue.

Remember that there is no correlation between the past and the future. Always think critically and investigate thoroughly on your own. Keep in mind that you should never deal with money you cannot afford to lose.

Expert Opinions To Select A Cryptocurrency

A new breed of crypto influencers and YouTubers is flourishing in 2021 thanks to the booming market for digital currency. The material produced by these fans on subjects like the best cryptocurrency for beginners, price analysis, and so on, has proven invaluable to new traders.

Cryptocurrency commentary from a wide range of experts is readily available online. This is a great resource for deciding which cryptocurrency to use for the first time.

As the price of a particular cryptocurrency may rise if the analyst's mood is very bullish, it is not a good moment to buy, but holding the asset is a smart idea.

Keep in mind that experts' price forecasts aren't infallible and shouldn't replace your own due diligence. Before making any financial or trading decisions, you should always do your own research. And remember, you should never gamble with money you can't afford to lose.

Choosing Crypto By Market Niche

Decentralized finance (Defi), the metaverse, and stablecoins are only some of the subsets of the cryptocurrency industry.

Exploring the various market niches and making a selection based on your assessment of the cryptocurrency's growth potential is another option for beginners.

Defi coins

Tokens used in decentralized financial exchange (Defi) are digital assets that may be exchanged for other assets. They were developed using the blockchain infrastructure of the respective Defi app.

These Defi initiatives plan to shake up the financial sector by using distributed ledger technology to put an end to the monopoly of traditional financial institutions like banks.

Dai (DAI), Avalanche (AVAX), and Uniswap (USW) were the three largest Defi coins by market cap as of October 5th (UNI).

Play-to-earn

Tokens that may be earned through in-game activities are known as play-to-earn (P2E) cryptocurrencies, gaming coins, or metaverse coins. It's a fascinating trend that really took off in 2020 and 2021 when the blockchain really took off in the gaming business.

At the time of writing (5 October), ApeCoin (APE), Internet Computer (ICP), and Decentraland were three of the top ten currencies based on market cap (MANA).

NFTs

To avoid confusion, NFTs are not coins but rather crypto-based collectibles. Using the ERC-721 standard, they may be transferred between users on the Ethereum network. Whether it's a digital work of art or a piece of music, NFTs may be used to prove ownership of such assets.

Marketplaces online similar to Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY) where NFTs can be purchased. Moreover, NFTs may be used to acquire virtual goods and things in crypto games. As of October 5th, Flow (FLOW), Apecoin (APE), and Chilliz (CHZ) were the three largest NFT currencies by market cap.

Stablecoins

Stablecoins are digital currencies whose value is linked to another asset, such as a stable price of a commodity or a fiat currency. Although cryptocurrency values are subject to minor fluctuations, this is done to make them less volatile and offer an alternative to a stable currency.

Even though stablecoins suffered some reputational damage in 2022 due to the de-peg of the algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD, they are still generally regarded as a secure investment in the cryptocurrency market.

Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and Binance USD were three of the most popular stablecoins as of this writing on October 17th

Store of value

These are digital currencies that have a finite supply, which might cause them to appreciate in value in a manner analogous to that of gold.

Some of these tokens were developed to function as alternatives to fiat currency, but their inherent instability makes that goal difficult to realize. The two most prominent forms of this "digital gold" are the cryptocurrency tokens known as Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC).

Move-to-earn tokens

The term "move-to-earn" (M2E) tokens describe a new type of cryptocurrency. Move-to-earn cryptocurrencies are modeled after play-to-earn platforms and offer incentives for users to get up and move.

As of October 17th, some of the largest tokens were STEPN (GMT), XYO (XYO), and Sweat Economy (STEP) (SWEAT).

That's The Gist Of It

Keep in mind the volatility of the bitcoin market. Whether or whether you trade or invest in cryptocurrencies is a decision that has to be weighed against your risk appetite, market knowledge, and the diversity of your portfolio.

If you are just getting started with buying cryptocurrencies, it is imperative that you do your own research into the underlying technicals and fundamentals of each potential investment. Additionally, you should never risk more than you can afford to lose while investing.

