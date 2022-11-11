Hind Rectifiers reports Rs 4.06 cr loss in Q2

Hind Rectifiers on Friday reported a loss of Rs 4.06 crore for the September 2022 quarter due to lower revenues.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3.37 crore in the year-ago quarter, a BSE filing showed. Its total income dipped to Rs 77.70 crore in the quarter from Rs 102.22 crore a year ago.

