Hind Rectifiers reports Rs 4.06 cr loss in Q2
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 13:41 IST
Hind Rectifiers on Friday reported a loss of Rs 4.06 crore for the September 2022 quarter due to lower revenues.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3.37 crore in the year-ago quarter, a BSE filing showed. Its total income dipped to Rs 77.70 crore in the quarter from Rs 102.22 crore a year ago.
