Left Menu

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises on the debt availed by Piramal Critical Care Inc from SBI, Axis Bank and HSBC

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised State Bank of India, London Branch, Axis Bank Limited, IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) GIFT City Branch and HSBC, USA N.A., for debt aggregating up to USD 225 million, availed by Piramal Critical Care Inc for the purposes of repayment of existing debt availed by the Piramal Critical Care Inc, being supported by a guarantee from its Indian parent, Piramal Pharma Limited.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 17:08 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises on the debt availed by Piramal Critical Care Inc from SBI, Axis Bank and HSBC
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised State Bank of India, London Branch, Axis Bank Limited, IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) GIFT City Branch and HSBC, USA N.A., for debt aggregating up to USD 225 million, availed by Piramal Critical Care Inc for the purposes of repayment of existing debt availed by the Piramal Critical Care Inc, being supported by a guarantee from its Indian parent, Piramal Pharma Limited. The Project & Project Finance Practices of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised for State Bank of India, London Branch, Axis Bank Limited, IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) GIFT City Branch and HSBC, USA N.A. for the transaction. The transaction team was led by Subhojit Sadhu, Partner; with support from Nishtha Gupta, Principal Associate; and Antariksh Karnik, Associate.

Other Parties and Advisors to the transaction included State Bank of India - London Branch (acted as lender), Axis Bank Limited, IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) Gift City Branch (acted as lender), HSBC BANK USA N.A (acted as lender), Piramal Critical Care Inc (acted as borrower), Piramal Pharma Limited (acted as guarantor), Piramal Healthcare INC (acted as parent entities), Allen & Overy LLP, Singapore (acted as international law firm for lenders). The transaction was signed on September 21, 2022; and closed on September 25, 2022.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022