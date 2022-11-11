Left Menu

SWELECT Energy Systems net profit rises 25 pc to Rs 6.31 crore in Q2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 19:22 IST
SWELECT Energy Systems net profit rises 25 pc to Rs 6.31 crore in Q2
SWELECT Energy Systems on Friday posted a 25 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6.31 crore in September quarter compared to year ago, mainly due to higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Total income rose to Rs 164.53 crore in the quarter from Rs 59.85 crore in the same period a year ago.

