PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 13:06 IST
Sobha Q2 profit dips 70 pc to Rs 19.2 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Realty firm Sobha Ltd's consolidated net profit fell 70 per cent to Rs 19.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Its net profit stood at Rs 63.1 crore in the year-ago period.

According to a regulatory filing, the total income of Sobha Ltd also declined to Rs 690.6 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, from Rs 780.4 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers of the country.

On operational front, Sobha Ltd reported a 13 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 1,164.2 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year, on higher price realisation.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,030.2 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

