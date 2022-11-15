Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2025 hours: DEL49 BIZ-LD TRADE Exports decline sharply by 17 pc to USD 29.78 bn in Oct; trade deficit widens to USD 26.91 bn New Delhi: India's exports entered negative territory after a gap of about two years, declining sharply by 16.65 per cent to USD 29.78 billion in October, mainly due to global demand slowdown, even as trade deficit widened to USD 26.91 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday.

DEL58 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Sensex rises 248 points to close at lifetime high; Nifty above 18,400 Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex climbed 248 points to close at its all-time high of 61,872 on Tuesday, propped up by robust fag-end buying in banking and energy stocks amid a positive trend in global equities.

DEL29 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee gains 17 paise to close at 81.11 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 17 paise to close at 81.11 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, on positive domestic macroeconomic data and weak American currency.

DCM66 BIZ RUPEE TRADE-RUSSIA Nine Russian banks open special vostro accounts for trade in rupee New Delhi: As many as nine special vostro accounts have been opened with two Indian banks after permission from the Reserve Bank of India to facilitate overseas trade in rupee, a top government official said on Tuesday.

DCM59 BIZ-TAX Direct tax mop-up to exceed budget target by 25-30 pc: CBDT chief New Delhi: The direct tax collection in the current fiscal is likely to exceed the budget target of Rs 14.20 lakh crore by about 30 per cent, a senior official said on Tuesday.

DCM72 BIZ-META-WHATSAPP-RESIGNATION WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta's Public Policy head Rajiv Aggarwal resign New Delhi: WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta's public policy head Rajiv Aggarwal have resigned from their positions, social media major Meta said on Tuesday.

DCM8 BIZ-GST-NAA-CCI NAA to wind up, GST anti-profiteering complaints to be taken up by CCI from Dec 1 New Delhi: All GST anti-profiteering complaints would be dealt with by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) from December 1 as the extended tenure of National Anti-profiteering Authority ends this month, an official said on Tuesday.

DEL59 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 294; silver climbs Rs 366 New Delhi: Gold rallied by Rs 294 to Rs 53,275 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid rise in prices of the metal in international market, according to HDFC Securities.

