Centre extends DCGI Somani's tenure by another three months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 11:47 IST
Represntative image Image Credit: ANI
The tenure of Dr V G Somani as the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has been again extended by another three months, according to an order issued by the Union Health Ministry.

The extension will come into effect from Tuesday, the order said.

He was earlier given an extension in August this year.

''In continuation to office order dated 16.08.2022, the competent authority has concurred approval for Dr V G Somani, to continue to hold the charge of the post of Drugs Controller of (India) for a further period of three months w.e.f. 16.11.2022 or until further order, whichever is earlier,'' it said.

Dr Somani was appointed the DCGI for a term of three years on August 14, 2019.

The DCGI heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which is responsible for ensuring quality drugs supply across the country.It also has authority to give approval to new drugs and regulate clinical trials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

