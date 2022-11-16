Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar rally fizzles as traders reassess risks from Poland

The safe-haven U.S. dollar's early gains fizzled following volatile trading on Wednesday as traders took comfort from U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks that a missile that caused a explosion in Poland may not have been fired from Russia. NATO-member Poland and Ukraine say the blast that killed two in a town close to their border was caused by a Russian-made rocket, raising concerns of an escalation in the war.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 12:18 IST
FOREX-Dollar rally fizzles as traders reassess risks from Poland
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The safe-haven U.S. dollar's early gains fizzled following volatile trading on Wednesday as traders took comfort from U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks that a missile that caused a explosion in Poland may not have been fired from Russia.

NATO-member Poland and Ukraine say the blast that killed two in a town close to their border was caused by a Russian-made rocket, raising concerns of an escalation in the war. However, Biden said the weapon was probably not fired by Russia, although the investigation was ongoing. According to U.S. officials, initial findings suggested that the missile that hit Poland had been fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, the Associated Press said.

Russia denies it was responsible for the explosion. "The market is trying to size up the risk and what that really means," said Moh Siong Sim, currency strategist at Bank of Singapore. "Is that something that is going to lead to further tension or perhaps this is something that will deescalate over the next few days."

"Right now, it's a bit of a tussle in the market as to how to price this risk," he added. Biden was speaking after global leaders held an emergency meeting on Wednesday following the deadly explosions that Ukraine and Polish authorities said were caused by Russian-made missiles.

Turbulent trading during the Asian session saw major currencies swing between gains and losses, with the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers and weights the euro most heavily, rising as much as 0.31% to 106.76 before last trading 0.05% lower at 106.38. The euro was up 0.127% at $1.0377, having slipped 0.18% earlier. The currency saw similar moves overnight.

Sterling was last trading at $1.1875, up 0.06% after reversing its losses from earlier in the day. The Japanese yen was about 0.3% weaker at 139.75 per dollar, influenced by a rise in U.S. long-term Treasury yields during Tokyo trading as haven demand eased. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies recovered from earlier declines with Australian dollar last up 0.19% at $0.67685, while the kiwi was flat at $0.6158. "The currency market is stabilising, toying with the notion that this ... doesn't necessarily imply an escalation in the war, with NATO needing to get involved," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

Resiliency in the Aussie and New Zealand dollars despite the swings in risk sentiment shows "there is a lot of appetite to push the U.S. dollar lower," Catril said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022