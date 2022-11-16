Left Menu

ICAO's safety oversight audit of Indian aviation sector highly successful: DGCA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has completed the safety oversight audit of the Indian aviation sector and as per the initial reports, the mission was highly successful, regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

ICAO is the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Under its Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach, an ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) was undertaken from November 9 to 16.

The audit was conducted in the areas of legislation, organization, personal licensing, operations, airworthiness and aerodromes.

''As per the initial reports, the mission was highly successful. India has done extremely well and our scores will see a substantial improvement putting us in the company of nations with best safety standards and oversight systems,'' DGCA said in a release.

While the formal communication from ICAO will be received in due course of time, it is to be noted that this is India's best performance till date, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

