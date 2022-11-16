Left Menu

Film Shoppee’s top-budget car modification to add zeal to your old cars in Surat

As sun-blocking films were outlawed in India, we expanded our services in the automobile industry. Following the success of our automobile facelift studio in Varachha, we have launched our second studio on VIP Road in Vesu to meet the ever-increasing demand for automotive customization and modification. According to Shah, Film Shoppee offers a unique for car customisation and modification without damaging the original parts of the car.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 16: Film Shoppee, a prominent vehicle facelift studio, has expanded its wings by launching its second studio in Surat's upscale Vesu area. From the exteriors to the interiors and everything in between, the car facelift studio is your one-stop shop for modifying, customising, and giving your budget automobiles a unique look.

In India, the automobile industry has advanced significantly, and automobiles now look and perform substantially better than they did 25 years ago. If you own a low-cost automobile and want to give it a complete makeover, from the exteriors to the interiors and everything in between, these alterations can make it look like a completely new vehicle. Surat has become a hub of automotive customisation and modification in recent years, thanks to the Film Shoppee car facelift studio.

''We started the journey selling sun-control films in 2005,'' said Ravi Shah, the founder of Film Shoppee in Surat. As sun-blocking films were outlawed in India, we expanded our services in the automobile industry.'' ''Following the success of our automobile facelift studio in Varachha, we have launched our second studio on VIP Road in Vesu to meet the ever-increasing demand for automotive customization and modification.'' According to Shah, Film Shoppee offers a unique for car customisation and modification without damaging the original parts of the car. For the first time in India, they have introduced a fully dust-free studio with TPU lamination technology along with computerized cutting patterns to permanently protect the company’s original paint. Film Shoppee provides a gamut of services such as Car Wrapping, Custom Interior, Sound Proofing, Auto Lighting, Car Detailing, High-End Audio, Car Restoration, Paint Protective Film, etc. With a Highly skilled & dedicated team of experts, the company owns spacious workshops in Varachha and Vesu with ample parking slots and multiple bays with advanced technology to completely transform the cars. “We believe in franchising our model with handsome profits and giving the best results to the car lovers and our franchise partners,” said Shah.

For more information, visit https://filmshoppee.com/

