Left Menu

United Airlines expects busiest travel day since start of COVID this Thanksgiving

United forecasts it will carry about as many passengers over the holiday as the pre-pandemic period in 2019. United also predicts Nov. 27 -- the Sunday after Thanksgiving -- will be its busiest travel day since before the pandemic with more than 460,000 passengers.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 22:41 IST
United Airlines expects busiest travel day since start of COVID this Thanksgiving
Representative image Image Credit: Reuters
  • Country:
  • United States

United Airlines said Wednesday it expects to carry 5.5 million passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period, up about 12% over 2021. The U.S. carrier will operate more than 3,700 flights per day on average during the Nov. 18-30 period. United forecasts it will carry about as many passengers over the holiday as the pre-pandemic period in 2019.

United also predicts Nov. 27 -- the Sunday after Thanksgiving -- will be its busiest travel day since before the pandemic with more than 460,000 passengers. United said it had added about 275 extra flights on Sunday to help accommodate this peak demand. The Transportation Security Administration said in the week ending Tuesday it screened 14.9 million people, down slightly from the 15.3 million people screened in the same period in 2019.

The Transportation Department said Monday that U.S. August air passenger traffic was still down 8.6% over pre-pandemic levels -- 76.6 million passengers versus 83.8 million in August 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
3
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022