Tata Motors bags order for 1,000 buses from Haryana Roadways

The e-bidding process for the contract was carried out through the Government tender process, the automaker said in a statement on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tata Motors has bagged an order for 1,000 buses from Haryana Roadways. As per the contract, the auto major will supply the 52-seater fully built BS6 diesel buses in a phased manner. The e-bidding process for the contract was carried out through the Government tender process, the automaker said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are delighted to confirm the order of 1000 buses to Tata Motors. The modern and economical BS6 buses will provide benefits to all stakeholders alike, and offer unmatched comfort to the passengers," said Navdeep Singh Virk, Principal Secretary to Transport Department Haryana. "The induction of the new buses will help in making inter-state public transport even more efficient, allowing smooth commute across the state of Haryana," Virk added.

According to Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line - Buses, Tata Motors: "We're pleased to have won the largest and prestigious order from Haryana Roadways. The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with State Government of Haryana and help in offering modern public transport to the citizens of the state. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India and offer best-in-class comfort and efficiency with our buses." Tata Motors also offers its flagship initiative 'Sampoorna Seva' -- a bouquet of service offerings including Repair Time Assurance, Breakdown Assistance, Insurance and Accidental Repair Time, Extended Warranty, and other add-on services for vehicle maintenance and upkeep. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

