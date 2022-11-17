Mopa airport may be commissioned on Dec 11, awaiting PMO confirmation, says Goa CM

The international airport in Mopa in Goa will be tentatively commissioned on December 11 but an official announcement would be made after confirmation is received from the Prime Minister's Office, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday.

Private firm GMR, which will operate the airport, the state government as well as the Civil Aviation ministry are all ready to commission the facility, located in North Goa bordering Maharashtra, Sawant added.

''We are yet to get the confirmation from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) over the date of commissioning of Mopa International Airport. Tentatively, we are prepared to inaugurate it on December 11," Sawant told reporters here.

