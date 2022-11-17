Mopa airport may be commissioned on Dec 11, awaiting PMO confirmation, says Goa CM
- Country:
- India
The international airport in Mopa in Goa will be tentatively commissioned on December 11 but an official announcement would be made after confirmation is received from the Prime Minister's Office, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday.
Private firm GMR, which will operate the airport, the state government as well as the Civil Aviation ministry are all ready to commission the facility, located in North Goa bordering Maharashtra, Sawant added.
''We are yet to get the confirmation from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) over the date of commissioning of Mopa International Airport. Tentatively, we are prepared to inaugurate it on December 11," Sawant told reporters here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan slams Shinde government over relocation of major projects away from Maharashtra
Illegal to campaign for NOTA, says Maharashtra chief electoral officer
Godrej Properties buys 50 acre land in Maharashtra
Shinde govt was formed for serving Gujarat instead of Maharashtra: Jayant Patil
Assembly bypolls: Telangana's Munugode records over 77 per cent polling, low turnout in Maharashtra