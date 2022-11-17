Dutch court confirms that MH 17 was shot down by Russian-made missile
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-11-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 18:25 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in 2014 by a Russian-made missile fired from a field in eastern Ukraine, the Dutch court handling the trial of four suspects in the downing of the plane said on Thursday.
"The court is of the opinion that MH17 was brought down by the firing of a BUK missile from a farm field near Pervomaisk, killing al 283 passengers and 15 crew members," presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Dutch
- Malaysia Airlines
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Zelenskiy demands firmer defence of Ukraine grains export corridor
US launches demining training project in Ukraine worth USD 47.6 million
Russia calls vote on unfounded Ukraine bio weapons claims
WRAPUP 3-Zelenskiy seeks stronger defence of Ukraine grains export corridor
WRAPUP 5-Turkey sets out Russian demands for resumption of Ukraine grain deal