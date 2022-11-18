Left Menu

Australia's OZ Minerals grants BHP due diligence on improved $6.4 bln offer

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 03:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 03:21 IST
Australia's OZ Minerals grants BHP due diligence on improved $6.4 bln offer

Australia's OZ Minerals Ltd said on Friday it granted global miner BHP Group Ltd due diligence after it raised takeover its offer for the copper miner to A$28.25 per share, representing an enterprise value of A$9.60 billion ($6.42 billion).

The new offer was at a 7.4% premium to OZ Minerals' last close and higher than the A$25 per share proposal rejected in early August as "opportunistic" and undervalued. "After carefully assessing the Revised Proposal, the board of OZ Minerals has agreed to grant BHP the opportunity to conduct due diligence for four weeks on an exclusive basis," OZ Minerals said. ($1 = 1.4948 Australian dollars)

Also Read: FEATURE-Australia bets on facial recognition for problem gamblers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect; Cricket-Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop and more

Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022