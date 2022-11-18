ABD announces Sterling Reserve Cup for the India vs New Zealand Cricket T20 and ODI Series

Sterling Reserve, the star brand of Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABD) announced that it will be the title sponsors for the Indian cricket tour of New Zealand, beginning November 18, 2022.

The Sterling Reserve Cup is in line with ABD's strategic outreach and builds on the passion for the game of cricket. The Hardik Pandya led Indian team in the T20's will surely be watched closely for their flair and ability to win against the very organized and talented New Zealanders on their home turf. The Blackcaps and Men in Blue are among the very best and face-off as two world cup semi-finalists from the tournament concluded just a few days back.

The Sterling Reserve Cup schedule starts November 18th with a three-match T20 series followed by a three-match ODI series from 25th November. The Indian ODI team is led by Shikhar Dhawan. The series marks the return of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and the young and raw pace of Umran Malik. Rishabh Pant will be the Vice-Captain for both the T20's and ODI's.

Commenting on the Sterling Reserve Cup, Bikram Basu, Vice President - Marketing, Strategy and Business Development at ABD India said, ''Cricket is a religion in India. We ride with its emotions as evidenced with our semi-final finish in the T20 World Cup. At ABD we believe in keeping consumers and brands at the centre of our universe, and this is a perfect opportunity to make passions come alive with a challenging series versus the Kiwi's.'' Watch the jovial pre-match Sterling Reserve Cup fun moments between the captains https://twitter.com/abdl_india/status/1593102628296486913?s=46&t=LpEsP42CpsMg-BhsW2s2nQ They can't wait to fight it out! #CaptainsComeAlive for #SterlingReserveCup Social Media & Websites • ABD Twitter: @ABDL_India • Brand Webpage: https://www.abdindia.com/ • Hashtags: #SterlingReserveCup About ABD: Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is the largest Indian-owned spirits company and the 3rd largest IMFL company in the country. Its flagship brand, Officer's Choice is one of the highest selling whiskies in the world in terms of volume, with a market share of 37%, and is one of the largest spirits brands exported out of India. Sterling Reserve Whisky, its premium offering, has met with record-beating success. ABD is a multi-brand company that produces and supplies alcoholic beverages with presence in the whisky, brandy, rum, and vodka categories that are sold in over 22 countries. Today, its network includes 9 owned bottling units, 1 distilling unit and 20 non-owned manufacturing units.

