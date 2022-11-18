Left Menu

Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University becomes the first Vice President of The Association of Universities of Asia and Pacific

The Board of The Association of Universities of Asia and The Pacific in its 15th General Conference at Dhaka today announced the elevation of Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor Jagran Lakecity University to the position of 1st Vice President of AUAP which will have a term of two years. Hari Mohan Gupta currently serves as the 2nd Vice President of AUAP, a position he was elected to in 2021. Three-day long 15th General Conference of the Association of the Universities of Asia and the Pacific (AUAP) opened its door on 14th November in Dhaka along with 10 countries, 32 universities, and more than 60 honourable delegates at Daffodil Education Network.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-11-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 12:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Board of The Association of Universities of Asia and The Pacific in its 15th General Conference at Dhaka today announced the elevation of Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor Jagran Lakecity University to the position of 1st Vice President of AUAP which will have a term of two years. Hari Mohan Gupta currently serves as the 2nd Vice President of AUAP, a position he was elected to in 2021. Three-day long 15th General Conference of the Association of the Universities of Asia and the Pacific (AUAP) opened its door on 14th November in Dhaka along with 10 countries, 32 universities, and more than 60 honourable delegates at Daffodil Education Network. AUAP Board noted exceptional work done by Hari Mohan Gupta in developing a Quality Assurance Model for AUAP members and expressed delight at the elevation of Chancellor Gupta to the important position of 1st Vice President of AUAP. Quality Assurance Model "HAPPI Model", which is at the very heart of AUAP and its growth worldwide, secretariat shall be at Jagran Lakecity University. Jagran Lakecity University is the country chair for AUAP in India. Jagran Lakecity University has also been selected to host the next edition of 16th General Conference on 27-30th November 2023 in Bhopal, which would be attended by global academic leaders and professionals.

Hari Mohan Gupta said, "For me, global dimensions of AUAP are very exciting and motivating. I see advocacy, capacity building together with continuing academic development and benchmarking, as the twin pillars of any professional body. We need to advance on both fronts for AUAP. I am grateful to the members of AUAP for giving me the responsibility of the high office of 1st Vice President of AUAP." The conference focussed on three major areas of Innovation of online to Blended Education System for post pandemic employment; Project based learning and teaching; and Experimental & Practical Components in Outcome-Based Education.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

