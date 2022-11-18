Left Menu

Putin discussed idea of Turkish 'gas hub' with Erdogan, Kremlin says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-11-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 17:35 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the idea of creating a Turkish "gas hub" with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a phone call, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Putin first proposed creating a gas base in Turkey in October as a means to redirect supplies from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines and export them on to the European market, an idea that Erdogan has supported. The Kremlin said the two sides also discussed the agreed extension of the Black Sea grain deal, an agreement that Turkey helped broker to ensure the safe passage of grain exports from blockaded Ukrainian ports.

"Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised the importance of a comprehensive and complete implementation of this 'package' agreement," the Kremlin said.

