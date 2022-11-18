Left Menu

Maha: ASI to celebrate World Heritage Week at three Aurangabad sites between Nov 19-25

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-11-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 18:24 IST
Maha: ASI to celebrate World Heritage Week at three Aurangabad sites between Nov 19-25
  • Country:
  • India

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is going to celebrate World Heritage Week from November 19 to 25 at some renowned sites in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, an official said on Friday.

An exhibition of old photographs and drawing will be held in Ellora's cave number 13 between 6am and 6pm during this period, while classical dance performances will take place in Ellora, Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort and Bibi Ka Maqbara on November 19, 20 and 25, an ASI release said. A safety and skill development training is also arranged for sanitation workers, it added.

Ajanta and Ellora caves are world heritage sites, while other heavily patronised monuments in the area include Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort, Bibi Ka Maqbara and Aurangabad caves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022