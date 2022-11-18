Netherlands to summon Russian ambassador over response to MH17 verdict -ANP News

The Dutch government will summon the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands over Russia's response to the verdict in the trial over the downing of passenger flight MH17, news agency ANP reported on Friday, citing foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra.

Russia said on Thursday the Dutch court's decision to convict two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader over the 2014 downing of the Malaysian airliner "neglected impartiality".

