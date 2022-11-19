Left Menu

Yatra Online gets Sebi's nod to float IPO

Going by the draft papers, the travel services provider plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for strategic investments, acquisitions and inorganic growth and investment in customer acquisition and other organic growth initiatives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 12:35 IST
Yatra Online gets Sebi's nod to float IPO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yatra Online Inc said its Indian subsidiary Yatra Online Ltd has received capital markets regulator Sebi's clearance to float an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 750 crore by Yatra India and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9,328,358 equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). As part of the OFS, THCL Travel Holdings Cyprus Ltd and Pandara Trust - Scheme I through its trustee Vistra ITCL (India) would offload shares. Yatra Online Ltd has received the final observation letter dated November 17 from Sebi in connection with its DRHP filed in March, the Nasdaq-listed Yatra Online Inc said in a statement. In Sebi's parlance, receiving an observation letter implies its go ahead to float the IPO. The proposed IPO can open for subscription within a period of 12 months from the date of issuance of the observation letter, the statement noted. Going by the draft papers, the travel services provider plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for strategic investments, acquisitions and inorganic growth and investment in customer acquisition and other organic growth initiatives. The proceeds would also be utilised for general corporate purposes. The company is the leading corporate travel service provider in India with approximately 700 large corporate customers and over 46,000 registered SME customers. SBI Capital Markets Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers for the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022