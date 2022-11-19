Left Menu

Gem, jewellery exports decline 15 pc to Rs 25,844 crore in Oct: GJEPC

The temporary closure of units, and absence of workers during Diwali usually results in a decline in exports post Diwali, GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah said.The upcoming holiday season in the West and the Chinese New Year will give a boost to exports in November and December, he said.Also, trade shows like IIJS Signature 2023, Hong Kong Show 2023, and VicenzaOro Winter 2023 will aid in exports of gems and jewellery to key markets.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 19:23 IST
Gem, jewellery exports decline 15 pc to Rs 25,844 crore in Oct: GJEPC
  • Country:
  • India

The gem and jewellery exports declined 14.64 per cent in October at Rs 25,843.84 crore due to seasonal trend as manufacturing activities are limited or closed during Diwali, GJEPC said on Saturday.

In October 2021, the exports stood at Rs 30,274.64 crore, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.

India's robust gem and jewellery export performance in the first 6 months of 2022-23 helped maintain growth for the period April-October, despite a sharp dip in exports last month, GJEPC noted.

The decline in exports in October or November is a seasonal trend as manufacturing activities are either limited or units are closed because of Diwali, it stated.

“We had witnessed the usual pre-Diwali buzz as factories in India rushed to complete export orders in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The temporary closure of units, and absence of workers during Diwali usually results in a decline in exports post Diwali,'' GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah said.

The upcoming holiday season in the West and the Chinese New Year will give a boost to exports in November and December, he said.

''Also, trade shows like IIJS Signature 2023, Hong Kong Show 2023, and VicenzaOro Winter 2023 will aid in exports of gems and jewellery to key markets. I am confident that we are on course to achieve our export target of USD 45.7 billion for 2022-23,” he stated.

The positive impact of the India-UAE CEPA was offset by gold supply hurdles, which impacted exporters, Shah said adding that GJEPC has sensitised the government regarding this issue and they are working on resolving the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022