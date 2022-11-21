Left Menu

Indonesia's planned purchase of F-15 jets in final stages, defence minister

Indonesia's planned purchase of F-15 fighter jets is in advanced stages and awaiting final sign-off from the government, the Southeast Asian country's defence minister said on Monday.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 21-11-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 12:48 IST
Indonesia's planned purchase of F-15 jets in final stages, defence minister
Prabowo Subianto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's planned purchase of F-15 fighter jets is in advanced stages and awaiting final sign-off from the government, the Southeast Asian country's defence minister said on Monday. Speaking after meeting his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin in Jakarta, Prabowo Subianto said that Boeing had agreed to the financial offer proposed and he was confident the package was affordable.

"The decision now is with the Indonesian government... Negotiations have advanced very well," he said. In February, the U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of Boeing F-15ID aircraft and related equipment to Indonesia in a deal valued at up to $13.9 billion, the Pentagon said.

Indonesia has been seeking to overhaul its ageing air fleet for some time, which currently includes U.S.-made F-16 and Russian Sukhoi Su-27 and Su-30 jets. "We certainly support the minister's efforts to continue to modernise their defence systems and capabilities and we want to continue to be helpful in any way we can," U.S. Defense Secretary Austin said.

"The acquisition of the F15 certainly increases interoperability," he added. Addressing tensions between major powers in the Indo-Pacific region, Prabowo, an ex-special forces general, said Indonesia was committed to its policy of non-alignment and was "honoured" to maintain good relations with both China and the United States.

Prabowo met with his Chinese counterpart Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in the city of Xi'an last Friday, where it was agreed that Indonesia and China would resume joint military training exercises and education, which had been paused during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Indonesia and the United States also participated in the Super Garuda Shield exercise, a military partnership between the countries that is now one of the biggest joint, multinational exercises in the region.

Monday's meeting between Austin and Prabowo comes as the U.S. works to strengthen its relations with countries in the region amid fears over Beijing's growing military presence, and possible conflict over Taiwan. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos in Manila on Monday, part of a three-day trip that has been billed as a chance to reset security ties.

After his Jakarta leg, Austin will travel to Cambodia to attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) defence ministerial meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022