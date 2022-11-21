Force Motors starts production of Urbania

Left Menu

Pune-based automotive major Force Motors on Monday said it has commenced the production of its next-generation shared mobility platform Urbania, developed at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

21-11-2022
Pune-based automotive major Force Motors on Monday said it has commenced the production of its next-generation shared mobility platform Urbania, developed at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The company showcased the new shared mobility platform, then code-named T1N, at the Auto Expo in 2020. However, its launch was postponed due to the pandemic. Force Motors has now named the platform Urbania. Serial production of the vehicle has now commenced at the new manufacturing facilities created for this platform. The first lot of vehicles will be shipped to dealerships in the coming fortnight, Force Motors said in a release. The Urbania is the first vehicle in this category in the country, offering crash and rollover compliance with airbags for driver and co-driver, the company said. The vehicle will be powered by Mercedes-derived 115 hp, BS-VI-compliant and common rail diesel engine. In addition, Urbania comes with large ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels with electronic stability control technology, an anti-lock braking system, and electronic brakeforce distribution, among others, it stated. The company said it plans to take the product to global markets like the Middle East, Africa, ASEAN and South America.

The creation and development of this ground-up modular monocoque van and the setting up of new state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities has been done with a total investment of over Rs 1,000 crore, Force Motors said. The Urbania platform has been designed with a 2-box construction keeping the engine fully outside ensuring the least NVH in the passenger compartment, it added.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

