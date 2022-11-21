Godrej Locks to safeguard 52 locations in 52 weeks

Godrej Locks, a brand synonymous with trust, quality and safety commemorated the Home Safety Day, observed on 15th November, every year. To mark this event, Godrej Locks announced 'Live Safe, Live Free' program, in alignment with this year's campaign of '#GoLiveFreely', wherein the brand will run a home safety awareness campaign across 52 locations in the 10 most unsafe cities over 52 weeks. Home Safety Day also marks the fourth anniversary of 'Har Ghar Surakshit', a nationwide public awareness campaign by Godrej Locks to make citizens' home safety conscious.

The Brand identified the need to encourage citizens to take a conscious note of their home safety and stay protected against threats of robberies and burglaries. As per per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the year 2021, reported about 17% increase in cases of theft, robbery and burglary within residential premises when compared to 2020. In the similar context, the brand will identify 52 locations across top ten unsafe cities in India, namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, and Patna. With this initiative, Godrej Locks intends to strengthen its position on home safety by engaging with individuals and providing them with direct access to safety solutions.

The brand announced their home safety initiative in the presence of Purushottan Karad, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Mumbai along with reel life cop, Inspector Dayanand Shetty, from a popular show, 'CID'. In a panel discussion, the guests stressed on how locks are the most trusted element of home security and yet are often ignored. The event also displayed preventive measures for residents to safeguard themselves from threats like robberies and thefts.

Mr. Shyam Motwani, Business Head at Godrej Locks, said, ''This Home Safety Day, we are glad to announce 'Live Safe, Live Free' initiative which aims to address safety concerns across India by identifying 52 localities that report high robbery cases. As a legacy brand which is synonymous with safety, Godrej Locks will conduct free of cost Home Safety Assessments for residents in these localities measuring the safety strength of their homes. This unique offering will allow citizens to gauge safety standards and take precautionary measures to address any loopholes in home safety. The idea of this initiative is to reach out to key areas where there is a genuine need to improvise and create awareness about home safety. Hence, our commitment is to safeguard these areas within the time frame of 52 weeks.'' He further added, ''Home robberies and burglaries continue to be a grave concern for the masses. As per NCRB, there is an alarming increase of 17% in the rate of robberies, from 2020. As a responsible and trusted brand in home safety space, we have taken up the responsibility to make every Indian conscious of their home's safety by creating awareness under the umbrella of 'Har Ghar Surakshit', and we will continue to do so in the future as well.'' Dayanand Shetty, Television star from the renowned series CID, said, ''Playing an on-screen law enforcement officer has given me a firmer understanding of the importance of safety for ourselves and our families. I appreciate the initiative from Godrej Locks and I am excited to be a part of 'Har Ghar Surakshit'. People need to be made more aware of security threats and be made aware of the ways they can improve their personal security for making India safer.'' Across 52 locations, in gated communities, safety booths would be installed, allowing residents to stop by and receive advice on improving safety measures and seek recommendations for keeping their homes safe while they are away. The focus remains to provide a free home safety check up to the registered residents at the booth. Onboarding a safety expert, the company intends to educate people on the significance of safeguarding ones house.

Godrej locks, a modern solution for advanced digital locks enhances the peace of mind by offering individuals the freedom & reassurance to live freely while locks ensures home safety in their absence. Go Live Freely is a philosophy that Godrej Locks firmly supports, it also exhibits thought leadership and confidence in home safety.

About Godrej Locks: Godrej Locks is a 125-year-old leading manufacturer of innovative locking devices. Since its inception in 1897 by Ardeshir Godrej, the name 'Godrej' has become synonymous with trust, protection and integrity. From the first Anchor branded lock in 1897 to the first ever spring less lock in 1907, to the iconic 'Nav-Tal' in 1954, and to the postmodern biometric locks, Godrej has set every benchmark in the locks industry. Over the years, Godrej Locks have changed in form, function and scope of application. But one thing still remains the same – the solid stamp of trust and reliability. Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems adhere to global quality norms and hold ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications.

Beyond Locking Solutions, the brand also caters to Architectural Fittings and Systems, creating innovative, premium, comprehensive hardware solutions. The range which consists of door, furniture and glass fittings has been designed to fit perfectly into today's hi-tech residential and commercial establishments. Most products cater to needs for safety, privacy, fire & smoke checks and energy saving with ease. These devices meet international quality standards like UL Rating, EN Rating, CE Certification and fire-rated.

The Kitchen Fittings by Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems includes SKIDO, i.e. Smart Kitchen Drawers & Organisers - an innovative range of smart kitchen storage solutions, designed in India to meet the unique requirements of the Indian kitchen. The Godrej Cartini range of knives- showcase cutting-edge design, a fine quality blade and the highest level of durability. These premium kitchen and hobby equipment range are also made in India, to suit home and professional needs. The brand has come a long way in delivering world-class smart locking solutions. For more information, please log on to https://www.godrej.com/godrej-locking-solutions-and-systems.

Godrej Locks is a business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1952205/Godrej_Locks_Event.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)