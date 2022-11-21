Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 19:44 IST
L’Oréal appoints Aseem Kaushik as India Managing Director
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
French personal care company L'Oréal on Monday announced the appointment of Aseem Kaushik as its Managing Director for India.

He will be succeeding Amit Jain, who has decided to retire by the end of this year, according to a statement from L'Oreal India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L'Oreal SA.

Jain will assume the role of Chairman for L'Oréal India, it added.

Kaushik has been with the company for 27 years and held several leadership positions within the group. Most recently, he led international teams in PPD (Professional Products Division).

Jain said: ''Kaushik was one of the pioneers who set up new businesses and paved the foundation of growth for L'Oréal in India today. I am delighted to welcome him back following his assignments abroad and pass on the reigns to him.'' Jain, who had joined L'Oréal India in June 2018 as Country Managing Director, has around 30 years of experience and worked with companies like ICI, Coca-Cola, Viacom, and Akzo Nobel.

''During his 4.5-year tenure at L'Oréal, he doubled the growth of the company and took it to a position of strength, notably building strong local leadership and evolving new digital capabilities to accelerate eCommerce,'' the statement said.

L'Oréal India has 16 brands, including L'Oreal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, L'Oreal Professionnel, Matrix, Kiehl's, Lancome, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Diesel, Mugler & Azzaro, in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

