Left Menu

Glenmark Pharma inks settlement pact with Pfizer for cancer drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 13:05 IST
Glenmark Pharma inks settlement pact with Pfizer for cancer drug
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has entered into a settlement agreement with Pfizer Inc regarding a cancer treatment drug.

The Mumbai-based drug maker and its US-based unit have inked a settlement pact with drug major Pfizer Inc for Axitinib Tablets (1 mg and 5 mg).

Glenmark's product is the generic version of Pfizer's Inlyta tablets, used to treat kidney cancer.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending September 2022, the Inlyta tablets (1 mg and 5 mg) achieved annual sales of around USD 644.5 million.

Glenmark said its current portfolio consists of 177 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 47 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA's) are pending for approval with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Shares of of the drug maker were trading 1.54 per cent up at Rs 417.9 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022