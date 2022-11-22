Left Menu

West Launches Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off Seals in India and Asia Pacific Markets

Designed and developed to deliver consistent machinability, maintain container closure integrity, and support a safe, convenient user experience, West has launched Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals to help pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect their products from external contamination while protecting drug quality.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 15:50 IST
West Launches Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off Seals in India and Asia Pacific Markets
  • Country:
  • India
<p>Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug and healthcare products, has recently expanded its seal offerings by launching Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals in India and Asia Pacific markets. Designed and developed to deliver consistent machinability, maintain container closure integrity, and support a safe, convenient user experience, West has launched Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals to help pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect their products from external contamination while protecting drug quality. Key features of Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals include Available in 13mm & 20mm Manufactured with 100% vision control providing enhanced quality Mitigate the risk of crimping and capping failures to increase operational efficiency Can be used with ready-to-use stoppers Customizable colors Produced at Wests Sri City manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, the Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals are brought to meet the growing demands from India and the Asia Pacific markets. Dr. Ravikrishna Chebolu, General Manager, West India said, We are excited to introduce the Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals in India and other regional markets. By manufacturing the Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals locally, we are happy to make a further step on addressing these needs as well as contributing to the countrys vision of Make in India. We will continue to bring more innovative products and services to India that support both local market and global patients. Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals add value for the customers by saving resources, time and costs. Using precision technology, these seals deliver consistent quality which can be the ideal solution for those who are faced with operational challenges to consistently achieve reproducible and effective container integrity of pharmaceutical products. With comprehensive certification and technical support offered, West can further help customers to simplify the manufacturing journey and save total costs of ownership. West will be showcasing the newly launched Gamma Irradiated Flip-Off seals at its booth 14.C01, Hall 14 during the upcoming CPhI/P-MEC India, which is scheduled to happen between 29 November - 1 December 2022 at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, UP, India. For more information, please visit www.westpharma.com.</p><p></p>

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
2
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022