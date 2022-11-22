Extended full cooperation: Metropolis Healthcare on I-T raids

Mumbai-based medical diagnostics company Metropolis Healthcare on Tuesday said it had extended cooperation to the income tax department which searched its premises last week.

The raids were launched on November 16 and the premises of the company in the capital city of Maharashtra were covered.

''Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. strictly adheres to the highest standards of corporate governance and ethics. We ensure today, as we always have, compliance with all rules and regulatory norms to the full extent across the organisation,'' the company said in a statement.

''We have extended our complete cooperation to the team,'' it said.

The company is a prominent player in the medical tests and diagnostics domain.

Tax officials said the department is scanning the documents recovered during the searches including those related to the company's operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early this month, the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 40.5 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30.

''There were some records that were required of us, and as always keeping with the letter and spirit of compliance, we have shared this with the (income tax) department,'' it said.

